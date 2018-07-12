Special beer brewed and ready to honor ‘A Girl Named Egypt’

Arbor Brewing Company and Rave Associates Distributors announce the release of a special commemorative beer made in Ypsilanti.

A Girl Named Egypt celebrates the life of 27-year-old Egypt Covington of Van Buren Township, a beloved friend to many who worked in the beer and wine industry for Rave Associates before she was murdered last year in her VBT home.

Her passing brought her family, friends, and co-workers together to brew a beer that celebrates her life, inspired by her many passions. A limited supply of A Girl Named Egypt will appear in six-pack cans and on draft beginning the week of July 9 in Wayne and Washtenaw counties where she lived and worked.

The public is asked to join friends in raising a toast to Egypt on her birthday, July 19. A fundraiser is planned for July 18-19 at Fraser’s Pub in Ann Arbor, where she worked before joining Rave.

This very special Double White IPA was brewed as a tribute to Egypt’s love and passion for life. Developed in collaboration with her friends and family, it includes some of her favorites: elderflower, passion fruit, and peach. Egypt’s smile would light up a room, the promotion for the beer says, and “We hope this beer does the same for you. Please enjoy with friends, loved ones, and strangers alike. Spread her kindness, share her message, and raise a glass to A Girl Named Egypt.

“Egypt possessed an energy that inspired every life she touched,” the story on the web site said. “She loved music and was quick to show compassion to those less fortunate than she. We brewed this beer not only to honor her memory, but also to raise awareness for issues that were important to her.”

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this beer will be donated to The Egypt Covington Foundation, supporting charities related to music scholarship, animal welfare, and victims of domestic abuse.

The Egypt Covington Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to continue to touch lives as Egypt did while she was living. Anyone wishing to learn more or to donate can do so at www.agirlnamedegypt.org .

A suspect is yet to be arrested in the murder of Egypt Covington, which happened on June 23, 2017 in her home on Hull Road. Those with information on the murder are asked to call the Van Buren Township Police at (734) 699-8930, 1-800-SPEAKUP or crimetip@vanburen-mi.org .