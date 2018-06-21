SOS Services to bring ‘Parents as Teachers’ to tri-community

The majority of the members of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees turned a cold shoulder to Rana Smith’s offer to bring SOS Community Services to the township to help children without charge.

She was asking for a place to put a desk and a filing cabinet without charge at the Sumpter Senior Center, since the “Parents as Teachers” program services are done in the homes.

That was on June 12, a few days later Smith reported that the Van Buren Public Schools has agreed to give her free space, possibly at Haggerty School, so she will be able to help people in the tri-community, after all, including Sumpter.

Smith said the interaction with Sumpter Township on June 12 was very disappointing. She said she had met with the township supervisor and deputy supervisor twice, and the supervisor said he was sure they could help her.

She gave information on SOS to the township to put in the trustee mailboxes, but that wasn’t done, although she had called to see if it had been done and was assured it had.

She said she had planned to come to the May 22 meeting, since she had sent the packets well ahead for the trustees to study, but she said the supervisor said not to come to that meeting. The information packets were given to the board members at the board meeting on May 22 and they had not had a chance to study them.

In a May 10 letter to Deputy Supervisor Karen Armatis, Smith said SOS Community Services is attempting to expand its successful “Parents as Teachers” program to service children and families in western Wayne County. SOS has been a highly successful program in Washtenaw County for more than 50 years.

“Parents as Teachers” is a nationally recognized, evidence-based, home-visiting program that prevents abuse and neglect in low-income, at-risk families with children aged five and younger. Children who participate in “Parents as Teachers” entered kindergarten more prepared to learn and succeed in school.

Besides the “Parents as Teachers” program, staff members will be able to connect families with services that provide basic needs, including utility assistance and food assistance.

Smith said their resources are limited, but with donated office space they will be able to offer the “Parents as Teachers” program in Western Wayne County from October 2018 until September 2022.

“We hope you will decide to support our efforts to ensure that childhood is safe and fun for children in Western Wayne County,” she concluded her May 10 letter to Sumpter.

At the Sumpter meeting on June 12, she said when SOS goes into the homes they show parents there are things to do to help their child get ready for school.

“We find families in Sumpter Township, Belleville, and Van Buren Township are in need,” she said.

Supervisor John Morgan suggested SOS could work out an arrangement with WIC, which has an office in the Senior Center three days a week. Township attorney Rob Young said she could work out a plan with WIC to pay part of its lease.

“They need donated space,” said Trustee Sheena Barnes, who encouraged Smith to approach the board. “Are you asking her to spend money?”

“How they work it out is not up to me,” Young replied.

“We don’t have any space available?” Trustee Barnes asked. “You’re directing her to go to WIC. She came to us and the board. We don’t have any other space across the street? We couldn’t get this into Sumpter Township? It’s a non-profit agency.”

“I don’t know how things work here,” Smith said. “When I was here recently there was a room with voting material and I was told it could be moved. If you don’t have space, just let me know.”

Treasurer Peg Morgan, who also supported the SOS proposal, apologized to Smith for the situation. She said she didn’t get the information Smith left until at the last meeting.

“You wanted to file a grant to help people in our community,” Treasurer Morgan said. “To help us help you.” She said board members should go over to the senior center to look for space.

(Later, Smith said the grant deadline passed because of the delay.)

“I appreciate you bringing this to Trustee Barnes,” Treasurer Morgan said.

Smith said she was buying barbecue for her daughter at Trustee Barnes’ barbecue stand and talked to Barnes about her work. Smith is coordinator of the “Parents as Teachers” program.

She said she only came to tell the board members about the program and after 35 years of being a social worker she has never seen anything like their response.

“I’m just asking if there’s any space,” she said. “Either you do or you don’t have space. I’m going to help this community either way.”

“There’s not a room that’s free,” Supervisor Morgan said. “I hate to displace the seniors to make room for anybody else … It’s just a matter of you contacting them [WIC].”

“I’m kind of put back by this,” Smith replied. “Regardless if I’m in Sumpter Township or not, I’ll help here.”

“Sorry you were treated this way,” Treasurer Morgan said to Smith.