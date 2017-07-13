Sister Juliana Sobieski celebrates 70 years of services as Catholic nun

Juliana Sobieski of Detroit prayed and prayed for her three big brothers to come back safely from World War II. She had five brothers then and two were back safely from the war. But three were still gone and in danger.

Her prayers were answered and her three brothers returned safely. That’s when she decided to become a nun. She had been thinking about it, but the blessings of her brothers’ safety sealed her decision.

Recently, Sister Juliana traveled to Marymount Convent in Garfield Heights, Ohio, to be among those who celebrated their anniversaries of service as a nun, from 50 years to 75 years.

Sister Juliana, 93, celebrated her 70th year as a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis. She said her community has had 116 years of service, being organized in 1901.

She’s been at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Belleville since 1986, doing her retirement work.

“We’re retired and then rehired,” Sister Juliana said with a smile.

After she first took her vows, she taught Kindergarten and first grade and served as a school principal in Catholic schools in Mississippi, Ohio, and Michigan.

When she retired from teaching, she was “rehired” for parish work and has been doing it ever since.

At St. Anthony, she does whatever is needed to prepare for the masses each morning. She also works with the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA), for those wishing to become Catholic.

“We are so busy with people,” she said of the nuns’ work. “We assist wherever we can.”

At St. Anthony there are two other nuns, Sister Marty and Sister Theresa Marie. The three live together in the parish house, just east of the church.

For those considering a life as a nun, Sister Juliana advises: “You’ve got to pray and listen to the word of God. Follow your heart’s desire.” She said there are many ways to serve, including nursing and teaching.

When she decides to retire for good, she could go to her community’s major home at Marymount Convent in Ohio.

Sister Juliana was born in Detroit and went to St. Thomas School for 12 years before praying her brothers back to safety. Then, she was free to head off to take her training and her vows.

She said her father died when she was 17 months old. She had five brothers and a sister, all who are gone now.

She said her oldest brother was 15 when their father died and so her brother dropped out of school to get a job and help raise the family.

“He was my father,” she said of her brother who then went to war and back. She said he was the only one of her brothers and sister who didn’t get married and raise a family.

Sister Juliana said she and the other sisters at St. Anthony are waiting to see what the future holds for them since Father Tom Cusick is retiring in August and a new priest is expected to be in place on Sept. 1. She said they live in the house that is parish property and the new priest might not want them there.

The priest makes the decisions in a parish, so they are waiting to see what comes next. For sure, there are lots of prayers.