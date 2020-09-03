Sidewalks to be closed at north end of Main Street

On Sept. 1, Mark Davenport of Davenport Brothers Construction announced he would be closing the sidewalk along construction on Main Street in Belleville from the Metro store around the corner to the light at the bridge.
He said people like to walk along that sidewalk and he wanted them to be informed that it will be fenced off during construction of Scott Jones’ new development.
On Sept. 1, Mark Davenport of Davenport Brothers Construction announced he would be closing the sidewalk along construction on Main Street in Belleville from the Metro store around the corner to the light at the bridge.
Your paper is BIASED AND JUDGEMENTAL