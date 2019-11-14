Shots fired after traffic crash on Rawsonville, suspect in custody

At about 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, Sumpter Township Police were dispatched to the area of Rawsonville Road south of Bemis Road on reports of shots fired following a traffic crash.

Prior to officers arriving on the scene the alleged shooter had fled on foot near the Augusta Woods mobile home community, but was quickly located and taken into custody, according to a Nixle alert from Sumpter police.

Michigan State Police and Van Buren Department of Public Safety were also on the scene in response to the incident, according to the Nixle alert.