Shooting on I-94 leads to traffic jam in Van Buren Twp., Belleville

At about 3:23 p.m. on Friday, April 23, Van Buren Township police were called to assist Michigan State Police after a shooting on eastbound I-94 freeway between Belleville and Haggerty roads.

The MSP shut down the freeway and westbound traffic was emptied onto Belleville Road and eastbound traffic refused entry at Belleville Road, causing a huge traffic jam that spilled into the city of Belleville.

VBT police issued a Nixle alert that drivers should avoid Belleville Road between the North and South I-94 Service Drives.

MSP announced that a vehicle was shot, but not the person inside. After investigation of the freeway for evidence and a discussion with the victim, MSP drove into downtown New Boston in order to enter a house.

One witness said she saw eight MSP cars in the area of St. Stephen’s School. The school had been locked down and parents advised to get to Miller School by way of Hannan Road to pick up their students.

Later, MSP advised when their team entered the home targeted, it was empty.