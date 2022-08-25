Sheriff’s Deputy spots smoke at cemetery

Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Brent Mytych was on patrol on Belleville Lake during Friday’s boat parade. He reported that at 7:50 p.m., he observed thick, black smoke coming from Hillside Cemetery on Denton Road and called it in to Van Buren dispatch.

He reported he was unable to determine what was causing the smoke without making landfall. He secured his boat and climbed up the south side of the seawall and observed a golf cart fully engulfed in flames.

He said a 77-year-old male and a 60-year-old female from Van Buren Township were standing near the golf cart with two small dogs. He cautioned them to move back from the golf cart and they complied.

He said the Belleville Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire.

Belleville Police Chief Dave Robinson said no one was injured and the fire was due to an electrical issue.

A Belleville Police report stated the golf cart, which was completely destroyed, was a 1993 Yamaha and the couple said they were driving around the cemetery for a sunset cruise, when the golf cart started to smoke from under the seat.