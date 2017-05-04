Shelby Wilson earns Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology at EMU

Shelby Wilson of Belleville recently graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a Master of Science degree in Clinical Psychology.

Wilson is a 2011 graduate of Huron High School, New Boston, where she was class valedictorian, and a 2015 honors graduate from the University of Michigan – Dearborn, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

While attending EMU as a grad student, Wilson also taught an undergraduate psychology lab.

In 2016, she presented her research at the American Psychological Association annual convention in Denver, as well as in Portland, OR earlier this year.

In addition to taking classes at EMU, Wilson has also worked as a research assistant for a hearing study at the University of Michigan, as well as at an internship at Par Rehabilitation in Lansing, where she will continue to work after graduation.

She is the daughter of Lena and Michael Wilson and granddaughter of Mickey and Linda Widener of Van Buren Township.