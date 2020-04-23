Sheena Barnes making masks for fire fighters, children, dogs, others

Sheena Barnes of Sumpter Township said she is making masks as protection from the coronavirus for Sumpter fire fighters and anyone else who needs them, including children and dogs.
She said coffee filters can be tucked inside the masks for extra filtration.
Barnes said she will be happy to help anyone who needs masks. Call her at (734) 790-0188.
Sheena Barnes of Sumpter Township said she is making masks as protection from the coronavirus for Sumpter fire fighters and anyone else who needs them, including children and dogs.