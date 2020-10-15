Shawn Fix of Sumpter Township arraigned for supporting terrorists, carrying gun

Shawn Michael Fix, 38, of Sumpter Township, was arraigned Friday on state felony charges of providing support for terrorist acts and carrying a gun during the commission of a felony. He pleaded not-guilty.

His arrest was one of 13 arrests that came last Wednesday, Oct. 7, across the state as a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, target police, and overthrow the Michigan government before the Nov. 3 general election was disrupted by FBI, U.S. Marshals, and Michigan State Police.

Fix was being held at the Bellaire Jail in Antrim County and his arraignment was via Zoom.

Assistant Attorney General Gregory Townsend asked 86th District Court Magistrate Tammy Rodgers to set no bond or $1 million cash bond. He said Fix was a part of the Wolverine Watchmen and assisted in the surveillance of the governor’s vacation home.

He said the attorney general also agreed with his request for high bond.

“I consider this defendant, as well as the others, extremely dangerous,” Assistant Attorney General Townsend said.

“They belong to a group, a militia group, called the Wolverine Watchmen. All these individuals were committed to violence to target government, government officials, politicians.”

Defense attorney for the arraignment was Paul Jarboe who said his client has been employed for the past seven years as a truck driver and has had only one run-in with the law, a drunken driving offense in 2009.

Jarboe said Fix lives with his fiancé and her three minor children whom he supports.

Fix was present in court via Zoom from the jail and he wore jail clothes with wide black and white stripes on them.

Magistrate Rodgers set bond at $250,000 cash or surety, to be in line with the bond of two others arrested that had what Jarboe described as “fairly minimal charges.”

If Fix is released on bond, Magistrate Rodgers said he is to have no contact with Gov. Whitmer, stay 500 yards or more away from her workplace or residence, have no contact with the Wolverine Watchmen, and no contact with any terrorist, militia, or other similar group.

If released he would have to wear a GPS tether and stay under house arrest with exceptions for visits with his attorney or doctor. He is not allowed to leave the state of Michigan or possess weapons.

His probable cause conference is set for Oct. 21 and his preliminary exam for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at 86th District Court in Traverse City.

Magistrate Rodgers said his court-appointed attorney would be assigned the following week.

Last Wednesday night, Sumpter residents in the area of Clark Road, between Sumpter and Martinsville roads, reported some 13 police vehicles, including an armored vehicle, on Clark, along with a helicopter above, as a raid on Fix’s residence was effected.

Count 1 of the complaint from the State of Michigan states between Nov. 1, 2019 and Oct. 7, 2020, in Elk Rapids, Antrim County, MI, Fix “provided material support or resources to a terrorist or terrorist organization, to be used in whole or in part, to plan, prepare, carry out, facilitate, or avoid apprehension for committing an act of terrorism against the United States or its citizens, this state or its citizens, or a political subdivision or any other instrumentality of this state or of a local unit of government contrary to MCL 750.543k (1)(b). [750.543K1B] This is a felony that could bring a sentence of 20 years and/or $20,000 fine, plus reimbursing the government for expenses incurred from the violation.

Count 2 is Weapons – Felony Firearm. The complaint states “he did carry or have in his possession a firearm, to-wit: rifle, at the time he committed or attempted to commit a felony, to-wit: providing material support to a terrorist MCL 750.543K; contrary to MCL 750.227b. [750.227B-A] This felony carries a sentence of two years consecutively with and preceding any term of imprisonment imposed for the felony or attempted felony conviction. There also is mandatory forfeiture of weapon or device.

More than 200 state and federal agents have been monitoring the Wolverine Watchmen for months and it took paid informants to dismantle the plot against the governor and the state government.

One confidential human source, who recorded gatherings and conversations, has been paid $8,600 so far for expenses, according to a 15-page FBI affidavit. A second confidential human source has been paid $14,800 so far for reporting and expenses. There also were two other undercover employees, according to the FBI.

Fix faces state charges, with codefendants Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac; Michael John Null, 38, of Plainwell; William Grant Null, 38, of Shelbyville; Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford; and Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 26, who live together in Munith.

Bellar was arrested Oct. 7 in Columbia, S.C. and is awaiting extradition.

Others involved in the plot have federal charges: Adam Fox, 34, of Potterville; Ty Garbin, 24, of Hartland; Kaleb Franks, 26, of Waterford Township, Daniel Harris, 23, of Lake Orion; and Brandon Caserta, 32, of Canton Township. Barry Croft, 44, of Bear, Delaware, was taken into custody in Delaware and was held by U.S. Marshals until he was brought to Michigan on Oct. 13 for a federal court hearing.

Five charged in federal court had their first court appearances on Thursday and are being held without bond.

Most of the men have no criminal history but now are facing life in prison.