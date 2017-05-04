Shanita Williams earns National Volunteer Award from Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan (GSSEM) announce Shanita Williams of Belleville was among 103 recipients of 2017 National Volunteer Awards. The award was presented at GSSEM’s annual banquet held April 1 at the San Marino Club in Troy.

Williams received the Volunteer of Excellence Award. Individuals who earn these awards demonstrate exceptional dedication and service as Girl Scouts volunteers. Fellow volunteers or GSSEM staff who can vouch for their “above and beyond the call of duty” level of service to girls and other adult volunteers in the GSSEM service area must nominate all honorees.

Williams served as an organizer and coordinator for her troop’s participation in the 2016 Cookie Program. The troop sold well above the GSSEM’s overall per girl selling average for number of boxes sold. Williams supported her troop’s sale with multiple restocking trips to the cookie cupboard, and coordinated cookie booths to ensure every girl had an opportunity to maximize sales.

“I am so excited to have honored more than 100 of our dedicated volunteers this year,” said Denise Dalrymple, CEO of GSSEM. “Without our volunteers’ commitment of their time and talents, we would not be able to help nearly as many girls discover new interests, abilities, and passions that help to build girls’ leadership skills and prepare them to positively impact their communities. Volunteers really are the life’s blood of a girl’s scouting experience,” Dalrymple said.

Nearly 33,000 girls and adults participate in Girl Scouting through GSSEM.