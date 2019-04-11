Sgt. Beth Egerer named 2018 Sumpter Police Officer of the Year

Sergeant Beth Egerer was named Police Officer of the Year for 2018 at the Sumpter Township Police Department.

Sumpter Director of Public Safety / Police Chief Eric Luke announced the police awards at the beginning of the township board’s work/study session on March 26.

Luke said the Officer of the Year selection was based upon Sgt. Egerer’s significant contribution to the mission of the police department.

“This year’s winner exemplifies what dedication and service to the community are all about,” Chief Luke said. “She performs her duties in a diligent, respectful, and professional manner. Her community engagement is second to none. She’s always quick with a smile and her outgoing personality, complete with that laugh (oh my, that laugh) breaks down many a barrier to constructive dialog. She’s every bit a ‘people person’ and is an import contributor to the success of the department.”

This award is recognized with a certificate, a citation bar to be worn on the officer’s uniform shirt, the officer’s name on the “Officer of the Year’ perpetual plaque in the police department lobby, and a desktop award.

Chief Luke then gave the rest of the 2018 awards.

Valor: Sgt. Brian Steffani & Officer Bart Devos

This award goes to a department member who exhibits boldness, determination, and bravery in a difficult task involving great personal risk to the member’s safety. The member must have been fully aware of the imminent threat to his/her safety and acted above and beyond the call of duty at the risk of his/her own life.

On the night of June 11, 2018, Sgt. Stefanni and Officer Devos were dispatched to a suspected drunk driver traveling southbound Sumpter Road near the station. They located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop only to have the vehicle flee.

While continuing their attempt to stop the vehicle, the driver (and lone occupant), a 44-year-old male out of Allen Park, stuck a handgun out the window and began firing on the officers. The officers fell back slightly, but were not deterred in stopping this now armed and very dangerous suspect. They continued to the eastern outskirts of the City of Milan where the suspect attempted to pull a U-turn and come back towards the officers. At that point, in a split-second decision, Sgt. Steffani, in a violent almost head-on collision, used his patrol unit to crash into the suspect vehicle, rendering it inoperable and allowing Officer Devos to take the suspect into custody without further incident.

Recovered in the suspect vehicle were two rifles, three handguns, and approximately 2,500 rounds of ammunition. The suspect is currently serving a 9-22-year prison sentence.

This award is recognized with a certificate and a citation bar to be worn on the officer’s uniform shirt.

Meritorious Service: Det./Sgt. John Toth, Sgt. Beth Egerer, Officer Joseph Balowski & Officer George Salajan, III

This is awarded to a member who has performed an efficient and valuable service to the department, the community as a whole or an individual citizens, either in the performance of a specific task or in the outstanding performance of general duties over an extended period.

On the morning of Jan. 1, 2018, precious, little, four-year-old Gabrielle Barrett was murdered by her mother. This was the culmination of a months-long period of mental and physical abuse and the horrific torture of suffering gruesome burns from being intentionally dipped in a tub of scalding hot water in the hours preceding her murder. These acts of abuse and torture were perpetrated by both her mother Candice Diaz and the mother’s boyfriend Brad Fields

The actions of these four members in investigating this case exemplify professionalism, dedication, and the tenacious pursuit of justice that a case like this demands. They each played an important role in the investigation which culminated with both monsters being banished to rot away in a prison cell.

Candice Diaz pled guilty and is currently serving a 30-60-year prison sentence. Brad Fields was found guilty by a jury and is serving a sentence of life without parole.

This award is recognized with a certificate and a citation bar to be worn on the officer’s uniform shirt.

Life Saving: Sgt. Beth Egerer, Sgt. Brian Steffani, Officer Colleen Gottschalk, and Metropark Officer Andy Mendrzycki

1. Sgt. Beth Egerer – Awarded for her response on Feb. 3, 2018, to a residence on Harris Road for an opioid overdose victim not breathing. She provided life-saving measures in the form of Narcan, saving the 47-year-old male’s life.

2. Sgt. Brian Steffani & Officer Colleen Gottschalk — Awarded for their response on July 30, 2018 to a residence on Savage Road for an opioid overdose victim not breathing. They provided life-saving measures in the form of Narcan, saving the 23-year-old male’s life.

3. Metropark Officer Andy Mendrzycki — Awarded for his response on Dec. 3, 2018, to a residence on Savage Road (not the same location as the above incident). He heard Sumpter officers being dispatched to the residence for an opioid overdose victim not breathing. Realizing that he was closer than other responding officers, Officer Mendrzycki arrived first and provided life-saving measures in the form of Narcan, saving the 26-year-old female’s life.

This award is recognized with a certificate and citation bar to be worn on the officer’s uniform.

Academic Achievement: Det./Sgt. John Toth

This award is presented to a department member who advances his/her educational level while continually working for the department.

This was awarded for his graduation from the Eastern Michigan University School of Police Staff & Command in October 2018.

This award is recognized with a certificate and citation bar to be worn on the officer’s uniform.

Patrol Productivity: Sgt. Beth Egerer – Day Shift and Officer Bart Devos – Night Shift

Awarded in recognition of the most productive road patrol members for the given year.

This award is recognized with a certificate and citation bar to be worn on the officer’s uniform.

Chief’s Recognition: Sgt. Brian Steffani, Officer Colleen Gottschalk, Officer Joseph Balowski and Officer Bart Devos (x2)

The Chief of Police may present this award to a member of the police department for any reason deemed worthy of recognition.

1. Sgt. Brian Steffani, Officer Colleen Gottschalk, and Officer Bart Devos — Awarded in recognition of their response on Jan 25, 2018, to the report of two females inside the Red Rooster restaurant making threats and searching for a third person, with one brandishing a handgun. Their quick response allowed them to stop the suspects as they fled from the scene in a vehicle which led to their arrest and recovery of the handgun and heroin. One defendant has since pled guilty to felony charges.

2. Officer Joseph Balowski — Awarded in recognition of his traffic stop on a vehicle for no license plate on Jan. 29, 2018. His investigation following the stop resulted in the arrest of the male driver and another occupant and the recovery of three illegal handguns. Both defendants have since pled guilty to felony charges.

3. Officer Bart Devos — Awarded in recognition of his traffic stop on a vehicle for defective exhaust on Sept. 19, 2018. His investigation following the stop resulted in the arrest of two of the three occupants and the recovery of three handguns — two of them stolen. Both defendants have since pled guilty to felony charges.

This award is recognized with a certificate.

“We thank the above-listed members, along with each and every other member of the department, for a job well done in 2018,” concluded Chief Luke. “Thank you for your continued dedication and service to the community!”