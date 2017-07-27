Sgt. Abdilla, Officer Rini help deliver healthy baby boy at BP station

Early Saturday morning, July 22, two Van Buren Township Police Officers helped deliver a baby boy at the BP gas station on Haggerty Road at the freeway.

Sgt. Marc Abdilla and Officer Michael Rini said they helped deliver the baby at around 1:24 a.m. before any medical personnel could arrive. The mother was in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The mother and baby were transported to the University of Michigan Hospital and were reported as doing great.

Sgt. Abdilla is one of VBT’s cross-trained officer and he also serves as a fire fighter.

21 ‘Larceny from Auto’ incidents

Over the past week, 21 incidents of ‘Larceny from Auto’ were reported to VBT dispatch. Many of the callers reported that the cars had been left unlocked.

Various items were taken, including two hand guns, said VBT Police Lt. Charles Bazzy. He said the guns had been left in cars.

The hand guns later were recovered by Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop. Besides the guns, the juveniles in the car possessed some of the other items taken in the larcenies, Lt. Bazzy said.

VBT Police Chief Jason Wright said Washtenaw County Sheriff deputies made a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the area of Rawsonville Road near Kmart.

Four subjects fled the vehicle on foot. Van Buren police patrol assisted Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Deputies with setting up a perimeter for the subjects on foot. VBT officers did not make any arrests.

Washtenaw Deputies apprehended two juveniles and the other two got away, Chief Wright reported.