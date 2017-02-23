Senior director wants to change September Days name for Baby Boomers

Van Buren Township Senior Director Lynette Jordan told the township board that she wants to change the September Days Senior Center name so it doesn’t reflect getting old.

She said Baby Boomers don’t like the word “senior” and say, “I’m not getting old.” She wants to attract the Boomers.

Jordan said 20 cities have changed the names of their senior centers to reflect a place to stay active and connected, rather than a place of older people.

She said in Canton the center is now Club 55 and another place is called Next.

Jordan said the senior center has evolved and they have an arthritis class and Zumbo Gold, for members aged 50+ to 100+.

She put the notice about a possible name change in the Winter 2017 September Days Newsletter and asked seniors to put their name ideas in the suggestion box at the center. At the Feb. 6 township board work/study session she announced she had more than 20 replies, so far.

She told the board that Virginia Melcher founded September Days in 1976 and they had 300 members. She said she called Melcher who said she looked at the seasons reflected by Parks and Recreation programs and determined September Days was an appropriate name.

Jordan said Melcher is not in favor of changing the name.

Jordan said now there are 1,600 members and 30 programs weekly. If you count each participant in a program, there are more than 20,000 participating, she said.

VBT Trustee Reggie Miller said the name change is very important and called it a “rebranding.”

Jordan said she wants the name to reflect fitness, health, and socialization and make the center inviting.

“It won’t change unless the board votes to change it,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara. He asked board members to give her ideas on names.

“If we don’t like it, it stays the same,” Supervisor McNamara said.

Although Jordan’s name change suggestion wasn’t on the board’s work/study agenda for Feb. 6, McNamara added it with the consent of board members so it could be discussed.