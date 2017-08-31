Sen. Hopgood praises Penske Logistics’ new Romulus center

Sen. Hoon-Yung Hopgood, D-Taylor, praises the Michigan Strategic Fund’s decision to authorize financial incentives for Penske Logistics, LLC, in support of its plans to build a highly specialized 606,000 square foot distribution center in Romulus.

The construction of the facility, which will service the Midwest region of the U.S., is expected to create more than 400 new jobs.

“Michigan is in a unique situation to reposition itself as a high-tech corridor of innovation that relies upon a skilled workforce,” Sen. Hopgood said. “An immediate financial investment in Penske Logistics will help our state achieve long-term economic stability and provide our community with good-paying jobs.”

The Michigan Strategic Fund has granted Penske Logistics a $2.5 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant to support the company’s $98.56 million investment in Romulus.

“Penske Logistics prides itself on being committed to its customers, and has talented employees dedicated to excellence and innovative thinking,” Sen. Hopgood said. “I’m grateful that the Michigan Strategic Fund board recognized the value of having Penske build in our great state, because it’s an investment from which everyone stands to benefit.”

Penske Logistics, a major subsidiary of Penske Truck Leasing, operates more than 360 locations across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. A leader in supply chain and logistics solutions, the company has global sales in excess of $6.4 billion, and employs 27,000 people around the world.