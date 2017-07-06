Sen. Hopgood gives away more than 100 free bike helmets

Sen. Hoon-Yung Hopgood, D-Taylor, recently held his sixth-annual Free Bicycle Helmet Giveaway at the Taylor Farmer’s Market, where more than 100 free bike helmets were give away to children.

Families from the 6th Senate District and the Downriver area were fitted for the free helmets — which ranged in size from toddlers to teenagers — on a first-come, first-serve basis during the event at Heritage Park.

Generous support from several organizations — including Special Tree Rehabilitation System, Programs to Education All Cyclists (PEAC), the Taylor Conservatory Foundation, and the League of Michigan Bicyclists — made the bike helmet giveaway possible.

The Taylor Farmer’s Market provided the necessary space for the event, and also partnered with the Taylor Bike Crew to do a free raffle of four children’s bikes that day as well.

“I cannot thank our event partners enough for their support to keep the kids in our communities safe,” Sen. Hopgood said.

This was the third year that Sen. Hopgood hosted the giveaway at the Taylor Farmer’s Market. The event took place in previous years during the Allen Park Street Fair.

“A properly fitted helmet gives children an important tool in preventing brain injury while riding a bike,” Sen. Hopgood said. “I look forward to this event every year, and am pleased that it was, yet again, a great success.”