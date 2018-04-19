Semi truck, motorcycle crash leaves motorcyclist dead in VBT

On Thursday, April 12, at about 8:01 p.m., a 24-year old Romulus man died after a semi truck reportedly turned left to enter the Costco distribution center in front of his motorcycle.

Maurice Dante Murphy, who was traveling on Belleville Road at Yost Road in Van Buren Township, wasn’t able to stop in time and struck the semi truck, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Murphy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been a factor in the crash, police said.

The driver of the semi truck was taken into custody and was expected to be released pending charges. The driver reportedly is cooperating with the investigation.

On Monday, Lt. Kenneth Floro reported that the VBT Accident Investigation Team had been dispatched to the scene to conduct the investigation and collect physical evidence. The incident now has been forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office for review and potential criminal charges.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Mike Long or Lt. Floro at (734) 699-8930.