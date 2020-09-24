Season’s last Farmer’s Market of the season is Sept. 28 in Belleville

The last Belleville Farmers’ Market of the season is 4 to 7:30 p.m., next Monday, Sept. 28. This year’s market was the fourth year and it has been the most successful in its history, with people coming in crowds to buy fresh fruits and vegetables, baked good, crafts, and other items.

The Belleville High School class of 2021’s bottle and can drive is also under way at the market to earn funds for next year’s graduation party.

A special Harvest Market is set at the Fourth Street Square from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, also sponsored by the Belleville Central Business Community.