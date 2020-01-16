School Supt. Kudlak thanks those who gave holiday gifts to students

At the Jan. 13 meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, School Supt. Pete Kudlak thanked the following list of people, families, and businesses for their generous donations in the month of December:

BYC – Belleville Yacht Club and Robert and Carrie Castino for gifts for 16 families and their children; Holiday Inn Express-Jessica for hats, mittens and scarfs; Belleville Rotary Club (Deb Green and Brian Pearcy) for coats; Van Buren Township and Clerk Leon Wright for coats, hats, and gloves; and the Landrum Family, Beasley Family, Columbia Court Senior Apartment Building, Visteon, Unified Communities Federal Credit Union, Dolan Family, Tinsley Family, Delph Family, Ms. James, Bethany Bible Church, Inspiration Hair Salon, Belleville Fire Department Auxiliary, Kelly Owen, VB Police and Fire (Shop with a Hero), Open Arms Church, United Methodist Church, A-Design Line Embroidery, Wayne County Fair Grounds, Mary Ledford from Dean Ledford Memorial Fund, UAW Local 898 – Ford Rawsonville Plant, UAW Local 892 – Saline Plant, Trinity Church, Mahogany Tate’s Family, Darlene Ramey, Kathy Mular – Women’s Club, Trinity Episcopal Church, Edward Jones in Belleville, Belleville Eagles, Shall Family, Peggy Curtis, Belleville Co-Op, and many school employees and school PTOs.