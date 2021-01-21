School Board votes to spend $121,290 to demolish CTC building

The Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously at its Jan. 11 meeting to spend $121,290 to demolish the Career Technical Center building on Sumpter Road in the city of Belleville.

Trustee Kelly Owen was absent from the Zoom meeting and did not vote.

In a Jan. 6 memo to the board, Director of Plant Operations James Williams and Plante Moran Cresa representative Rob Kakoczki explained the proposal and the recommended bidders.

“Over the last couple of years we have had the CTE property for sale and we did not receive any acceptable offers,” the memo states. “If we sell the CTE building we would need to build a new warehouse/storage facility on the property purchased from St. Anthony’s Church.

“In recent months, our site plan of the Early Childhood Center was developed and the district found that it would not be feasible to build a new warehouse on this location. The district took the CTE building off the market and began the process of cleaning up the site to fit our needs. This information was brought to the board and discussed at the last meeting. It is now being brought to the board for approval.”

[The memo used the CTE abbreviation for the Career Technical Center.] The warehouse at the back of the Career Technical Center site is not being demolished, only the vacant building fronting on Sumpter Road.

The board approved the total project of $121,290, which includes the following: building demolition to Thomas Trucking Services for $57,000, hazardous material abatement to Environmental Maintenance Engineers for $24,290, DTE electrical allowance of $15,000, and construction contingency of $25,000.

Thomas Trucking of Rockwood was the lowest of nine bidders for demolition.

In other business at the Jan. 11 Zoom meeting, the board:

• Unanimously adopted the Thrun Anti-Bully Policy #5207;

• Discussed the COVID-19 education plan and the data presented. A reconfirmation meeting is required every 30 days by the state;

• Approved the resignation of Corea Nimmons from the administration building on Jan. 5 after 1.5 years of service. Also, approved the resignation of Andrew Lindsay, assistant principal of Owen Intermediate School, on Jan. 11 after 25 years of service, for a job opportunity;

• Approved the termination of custodian Christopher Tharpe on Dec. 3 from Belleville High School after less than a year of service;

• Approved the hiring of Opal Gunter as payroll coordinator in the administration building as of Jan. 6;

• Discussed school board operating procedures and decided to review this every year in January. It will be further reviewed at the next board meeting and then have the board vote on approval;

• Heard Athletic Director Joe Brodie speak about his fall sports and awards that students had received; and

• Heard a parent ask about a book that is being read at the high school. School Supt. Pete Kudlak said he would look into it and give her a call.

Before the regular meeting began, the board held its annual organizational meeting and made the following decisions:

• Reelected Amy Pearce as president; Susan Featheringill as vice-president; Darlene Loyer Gerick as secretary, and Simone Pinter as treasurer. Trustees are Dionne Falconer, Calvin Hawkins, and Kelly Owen;

• Approved regular meeting dates, times, and places;

• Approved depository for school funds for the 2021 year and authorized investments for the year; and

• Volunteered for committee memberships.

During the organizational meeting, Supt. Kudlak recognized school board members for all their hard work and dedication to the district and the community. He also welcomed Dionne Falconer, the new school board member who replaced longtime board member Keith Johnston who did not run for reelection.

He also thanked a long list of businesses, families, and staff that showed their generosity over the holiday season.

He said the Rotary Club donated 100 coats and water bottles for all the schools, the Holiday Inn Express in Van Buren Township donated hats scarves and mittens that the Transportation Department passed out while delivering meals in December, the BYC adopted 16 families and made their holiday one they will remember, and the Finfrock family which is new to the district. This family donated money to provide many families with meals for Thanksgiving and over the Winter Break in December.

This report was completed with the help of Debbie McWilliams, assistant to the superintendent, since the Independent was unable to attend the meeting.