School Board OKs 1.75 mills for six years for Nov. ballot

The Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously at Monday’s meeting to ask voters to approve 1.75 mills for six years on the Nov. 8 ballot to replace the sinking fund that has expired.

This is expected to bring $3,378,578 in 2023 if approved by voters and levied.

The sinking fund that expired was for 0.5 mill that had been approved for seven years. The Headlee Amendment had reduced that to 0.4870 mill.

The ballot wording approved says the sinking fund can be used for purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of, school buildings, for school security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology, and other purposes authorized by law.

In other business at Monday’s one-hour-and-48-minute meeting, the board: