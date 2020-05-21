School Board hears plans for new Early Childhood Center

The Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education learned how the plans were developing for the Early Childhood Development Center that was approved by voters in November as part of a bond proposal that would cost them no more than they were already paying.

Voters approved raising $35,490,000 and paying for it over 30 years. The bonds are being issued in a series. The childhood center is just one of the projects to be paid for with the funds. It also will be used for remodeling of existing schools and other projects.

School Supt. Pete Kudlak and Rob Kakoczki of Plante Moran Cresa gave a lengthy report at the May 11 Zoom virtual meeting of the board.

They discussed the input from user groups and phases in the plans for the center that included design development from April through June and work on design documents from July through September.

The Early Childhood Development Center will be built on the acreage next to the high school purchased from St. Anthony Catholic Church.

In other business at the two-hour-and-25-minute meeting, the board:

• Heard lengthy presentations on educational programs at Haggerty, Rawsonville, and Owen schools;

• Approved purchase of 500 Chromebooks from Sehi Computing at a total cost of $121,250. These will be used for incoming freshman, who will carry them for the duration of their four years at Belleville High School. The Chromebooks will be shipped to the Sehi warehouse where they will be asset tagged, enrolled in the district’s Google Domain, and bagged for delivery to BHS, ready to be distributed. Sean Garland said the current senior devices will be collected and used as replacements for those broken or lost. He said these Chrombooks have been carried around for three years and wouldn’t last a four-year cycle;

• Approved a resolution supporting the proposed 2020-21 Wayne RESA General Fund Operating Budget, as presented. The budget is $504 million with a fund balance of $12,875,488 expected at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year. Supt. Kudlak said this budget is just rolling over what they had last year because it is not known what is coming. “Our budget will be guesses, too,” he said, “knowing there’s going to be a big change in foundation allowance … everybody’s in the same boat;

• Was told of an amendment to the Sinking Fund contract with Plante Moran Cresa that will be brought to the board for a vote at the next board meeting on May 26. This is an agreement related to the 2017 Sinking Fund Projects and the school district and Plante Moran Cresa mutually agree to amend the agreement to extend its term and provide services for additional projects, at an increase of $95,000 in compensation;

• Heard Financial Director Sarah Cortese report she is getting the final budget set for this year and working on the proposed budget for next year. “We have no idea what some of the revenue is going to be,” she said. She said the Cares Act will provide some funds for a whole list of activities, including, “any other things that can sustain your education for the year,” which leaves it wide open;

• Heard Curriculum Director Jeff Moore say there are a lot of uncertain things in the future. He said they had an online program for 50 Belleville High School students before the closure and they want to extent it, but it will mean a policy change for the board;

• Heard Human Resources Director Abdul Madyun report he is trying to staff for next year given all the uncertainties. He said he had his first negotiation session with the VBEST union and that contract expires June 30. He also said there is open enrollment now for the district’s healthcare program;

• Heard board treasurer Simone Pinter say that the district self-insured and then along came the pandemic. Madyun said they have had no problem at all and people are very happy with the results. “The first year was a good year,” Madyun said;

• Heard Supt. Kudlak report that the GSRP program had to be added to the district’s Continuity of Learning Plan. He said they are working on how to open buildings so people can pick up their personal items and sort through the desks. He said he’s on the academic task force in a superintendents’ group, with each members working on an area or two;

• Heard Kudlak announce that BHS has put out dates for the seniors. Cap and gown and yearbook pickup is June 4, senior prom is July 30, and graduation and senior party is Aug. 4;

• Heard board member Kelly Owen ask if there are plans for summer school. Moore said K-8 will not have summer school, but BHS summer school will be a virtual program. He said they will have to catch students up in the fall;

• Heard board vice-president Susan Featheringill say there will policy changes to work on and she has been staying home. “The last time I filled up my car was on March 13,” she said; and

• Heard board president Amy Pearce note she is impressed with the creative ways teachers are putting out lessons for the students.