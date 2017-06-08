School Board cuts field of five down to two for Frazier’s board seat

Five candidates were interviewed Tuesday for the vacancy created when School Board Trustee Sherry Frazier was forced to resign from her position over concerns of the McBride Road paving contract with Van Buren Township. Frazier also sits on the VBT Board.

A final selection will be made during Monday’s 7 p.m. meeting at the Belleville High School Commons. The term will run through Dec. 31, 2018.

The finalists are Darlene Honie Loyer Gerick, who came in just behind the winners in the November election, and Lisa Wysocki, who has never run for the board. Others interviewed were Victor De Libera, Elizabeth Doemer, and Katerina Tyner.