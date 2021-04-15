School Board approves purchase of 375 new marching band uniforms

At the April 12 in-person meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, the board approved purchase of 375 new marching band uniforms for Belleville High School at a cost of $137,963.25.

The current uniforms were purchased in 2005. They have held up very well, but it is time to replace them, said a memo from Director of Finance Sara Cortese and Band Director Nick Tyalor.

The memo said the district put out a bid notice for uniforms and received bids from two companies. They reviewed the bids and evaluated the sample uniforms provided by both companies.

They recommended the purchase through Orefice LTD of Walker, MI, which had the higher bid, based on the quality of the bid sample. The second bidder was Stanbury Uniforms, LLC, of Brookfield, MO, for $129,307.86.

The purchase will be paid through Enhancement Millage funds.

The marching band is expected to be wearing their new uniforms this fall.

Besides the 375 marching coats, bibbers, shakos and plastic shako boxes listed, there are plumes, 30 guard dresses, 30 guard camilsoles. Also there are 375 hangars provided at no charge.

In other business at the April 12 one-hour meeting, the board:

• Was given information on the Early Childhood Center playground bids, which will be on the next agenda for action. Total recommendation is $215,302.50 from subcontractors Snider Recreation for playground, Randy Brown Landscaping for landscaping, Blue Ribbon Contracting for earthwork and utilities, Davenport Brothers Construction for site concrete, and Nationwide Construction Group for fencing;

• Approved purchase of Early Childhood Center furniture as presented at the last meeting, from ISCG for an amount of $265,754.46 and NBS Commercial Interiors for an amount of $93,910.61 for a total futurniture cost of $359,665.07;

• Approved purchase of Structural Cabling for the Early Childhood Center as presented at the last meeting, from Capricorn Diversified Systems for an amount of $59,997, pending final review of terms by the district’s legal counsel;

• Reconfirmed the COVID-19 instruction plan as required by the state every 30 days;

• Approved the retirements of teachers Kari Cadeau from Haggerty ECDC after 37 years of service; Scott Head of Tyler Elementary after 25 years; Diane Spence from Tyler Elementary after 33 years; George Devore and Lawrence Koch, both from Belleville High School after 30 years; and Tiffany Kelly from BHS after 26 years. The board also approved the resignation of Joelle Laginess from BHS after five years. All had termination dates of June 30;

• Approved the resignation of George Tibu of the District IT Department as of April 2 after one year of service for a job opportunity and the employment of Austin Roebuck as a groundskeeper as of March 22;

• Heard Supt. Pete Kudlak announce that they have had no known transfer of COVID at the schools, with the current 10 BHS students testing positive having been exposed through their home or family. He said although Gov. Whitmer has urged schools to pause their in-person classes for two weeks after spring break, VBPS is staying in-person. If the situation changes, they can change procedures, he said. He said spring sports are outside so they will be held as scheduled. He said, “We just need to stay vigilant … We want to keep our kids in school”; and

• Heard Supt. Kudlak say there are 20 applicants for the high school principal’s position and interviews will be set and a recommendation brought to the board. He said they will be increasing staffing next school year, paid for with the federal grant, to make up for the time lost due to COVID and really get those students learning. He also said this year’s graduation is set for May 27, outside on the football field as was done last year. He said if it rains, families will be informed the night before about a change in plans.