School Board approves $319,787 on lighting for 2 schools

The Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education on Monday approved spending up to $319,787 to improve the interior lighting in Savage and Tyler elementary schools with LEDs.

The amount approved includes a $30,000 contingency fund.

This is part of the Sinking Fund three-year plan. Low bidder of three bids for the project was Allied Building Service of Detroit which was approved to do the project.

In other business at Monday’s one-hour-and-19-minute meeting, the board:

• Approved the district’s share of $25,309.24 to complete installation of wireless network access points in all elementary schools using an ERATE grant. The total project is $106,590.20, of which $81,280.96 will be paid with the grant. It will take from four to six weeks to complete once the equipment is delivered;

• Heard Edgemont Elementary School Principal Fred Abel give a presentation on his school’s Multi-Tiered Support Strategy (MTSS) program for the school year. He explained how teachers focus on the needs of students. Also, he said there are three student teachers from Eastern Michigan University that help with the project. “We continue to see awesome growth,” Abel said;

• Officially approved the data rubric for superintendent evaluation based on student test scores, agreed to in a special board meeting on Oct. 17, and then heard Supt. Pete Kudlak give a presentation on his goals. The final evaluation will take place in December;

• Approved the resignation of teacher Chelsee Harris from Belleville High School after seven years of service as of Oct. 13 for other employment; and the hiring of Eva Simons as a GSRP teacher at Haggerty as of Oct. 10;

• Approved hiring Lanita Troupe as a paraprofessional in special services at Owen Intermediate School as of Oct. 9; and Atemia Holley and Patrick Murphy as district IT employees as of Oct. 30. There were 18 applicants for the two, new IT positions and 11 interviews;

• Approved the Sept. 29 resignation of teacher Lee Smither of Savage Elementary after seven years of service, for other employment; employer termination of Vicki Ceckiewicz of Owen for less than one year of service as of Oct. 9; and retirement of Sandra Marsh of Edgemont as of Oct. 17 after 17 years of service;

• Heard Curriculum Director Jeffrey Moore report that all staff members are moving from Windows to new Chromebooks. He said they would have liked to have top-of-the-line Windows, but the Chromebooks are less expensive;

• Heard Financial Director Shareen Barker report 17 buses have been fitted with the new cameras and the district has received the brand new buses that were ordered. She said a new bill in Lansing, not yet approved, would result in $400,000 less income for the district from the enhancement millage, since it allows sharing with charter schools;

• Heard Building and Grounds Director James Williams report that the ECDC building next to Edgemont School will be taken down after DTE shuts off the electricity, possibly the first week in November;

• Heard Human Resources Director Abdul Madyun report that the district is changing Oct. 24 to a different service for providing substitute teachers; and

• Heard Supt. Kudlak report that the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) is coming Nov. 1 to interview the “Belleville Three” at BHS. The three are known for developing Techno Music.