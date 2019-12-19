Santa returns to museum on Dec. 21 for more free photos

The second session of free photos with Santa is from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, upstairs at the Belleville Area Museum, courtesy of the Belleville Central Business Community. More than 100 pictures with Santa were taken last Saturday. Photos with Santa for those with special needs is at 11:30 a.m.

The museum’s Christmas crafts for children also has a second session on Dec. 21, but registering in advance is required, since they sold out all three classes on Dec. 14. Call (734) 697-1944.