Santa comes to town in lighted parade during WinterFest

Santa Claus is scheduled to come to Belleville riding on a fire engine during Saturday’s lighted WinterFest Parade that kicks off at 6 p.m. from Belleville High School.

The parade makes its way down West Columbia Avenue to Five Points and then up Main Street to the museum.

Santa will be presented with the Key to the City at the reviewing stand next to the museum, light the city Christmas tree in front of the museum, and then meet with children at First United Methodist Church to hear their requests.

Also, after the parade, the real meaning of Christmas will be presented on the lawn of the Methodist Church with a live Nativity Scene.

Then, at 7:30 p.m., fireworks will be shot off from the Denton Road bridge and at 9 p.m. a live band, Killer Flamingos, will be playing under the tent at the Fourth Street Square.

The WinterFest celebration Thursday through Sunday is sponsored by the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce and will start out with Pop-Up Shops on Main Street on Thursday, Free Movie Night at 5, 7:30, and 10 p.m. under the tent on the Fourth Street Square on Friday, and a full day of activities on Saturday.

Saturday starts out early with the Jingle Bell Run and Pancake Breakfast, Kids Crafts, Animal Magic and the Soup Crawl. On Sunday, there will be crafts under the tent.

Van Buren Township Holiday Arts & Craft Show, Senior Bake Sale

Saturday is also a big day at the Van Buren Township Hall on Tyler Road when Parks and Recreation puts on its annual Holiday Arts and Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with 40 vendors selling hand-made items. There is free entry and plenty of parking.

Also, the VBT Senior Center Bake Sale will begin at 9 a.m. and close when all of the homemade baked goods are gone.