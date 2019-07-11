Sandra Limmer named Detroit Goodfellows Teacher of the Year

Recently, the Detroit Goodfellows announced the winner of the 10th annual Goodfellow Teacher of the Year contest — Sandra Limmer of Belleville, a fourth-grade teacher at Detroit Public Schools Community District’s Bennett Elementary School.

Limmer and her students were surprised with the news in the classroom by Detroit Goodfellows board members who presented a $250 gift card to buy classroom supplies. Additionally, she will be acknowledged at the Detroit Goodfellows Annual Tribute Breakfast this fall.

The Goodfellows Board of Directors selected the winning teacher from over 1,000 nominations by DPSCD students in grades 3 through 8 who designated their favorite teachers by answering the question: “Why is your teacher so special?” in 50 words or less.

This year’s winning nomination was submitted by 10-year-old Serenity McIntee, a fourth-grade student at Bennett Elementary School. Her entry says: “My teacher is Amazing she makes learning fun. She makes me happy and laugh when I’m sad. She helps us when we need help. When we do tests, she tries to make us concentrate. She’s the best teacher anyone can ask for. She tells us to try our best even if it’s hard. She’s so special to me she cares for me. She’s also there for me if I have problems.”

Limmer has been a teacher with DPSCD for 20 years and at Bennett Elementary School for seven years.

The Detroit Goodfellows sponsors the Goodfellow Teacher of the Year contest to show its sincere appreciation and gratitude to DPSCD administrators, teachers and support staff who, each year, work diligently to identify students in need of its holiday gift packages. The 105-year-old charity’s mission is to ensure that there is “No Kiddie Without a Christmas.”