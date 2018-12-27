Ryan Wolfe of Milford buys VBT fire truck

Ryan Wolfe of Milford bid $5,500 to buy the 1990 fire engine that had been on sale by Van Buren Township. The truck, which has been well-maintained, has been decertified by the state and no longer usable by the township. And the township needs the room in the fire hall. On Dec. 17 the township delivered it to Wolfe’s front yard.

One man bid $5,000 and two more men backed out of the bidding because their wives didn’t want a fire truck. That left Wolfe. He said he would be the most popular uncle around with his fire truck, although his wife wasn’t so excited about having a fire engine so he may have to sleep in it the first night.