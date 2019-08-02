Rotary Club plans golf fund-raiser at Fellows Creek Golf Club

The Rotary Club of Belleville has set its first annual golf outing fund-raiser for Aug. 23 at Fellows Creek Golf Club, 2986 S. Lotz Rd., Canton.

The player check in with a light breakfast is at 7:30 a.m. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m., with hot dogs on the turn. Dinner is at 3 p.m.

There is still time to sponsor a hole for $100, cart signs for $300, lunch at the turn for $300, beverage cart for $500, event sponsor for $2,000, and the Bloody Mary bar.

Cost is $115 per golfer. Checks may be made out to “Belleville Rotary” and mailed to Belleville Rotary club, P.O. Box 537, Belleville, MI 48112 with contact information.

For more information call Dennis Davidson at (313) 590-9485 or write to dennisd227@comcast.net .