Ron Blank retires, resigns from VBT DDA

After more than 17-1/2 years on the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority, Ron Blank has resigned. At the Sept. 25 DDA meeting, DDA President Craig Atchinson presented Blank with a Distinguished Service Award, praising his “vision and proactive approach.”

Blank has served on the DDA since his first meeting in January 2001. Blank has sold his mobile home parks in VBT and has retired. Jim Chudzinski, owner of Express Tire., will replace him on the board.