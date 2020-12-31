Romulus, Dearborn Heights VFW Posts merge

The Romulus Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9568 has merged with the Dearborn Heights VFW Post 78 and now has been renamed the Pvt. James D. Donovan/Romulus Post 78.

On Dec. 15 the posts merged and now the Romulus Post is considered the oldest post in Michigan and now has a total of about 240 members.

The Dearborn Heights Post presented a check for $60,000 to the Romulus Post at the merging ceremony, where they elected officers until the regular general election in April.

The post is located at 39270 W. Huron River Dr., Romulus.