Ribbon-cutting opens new library media center in Sumpter Township

On Monday, Jan. 13, Sumpter Township Supervisor John Morgan cut the ribbon on the newly opened branch of the Belleville Area District Library, located across the road from the Sumpter Township Hall.

The branch is a media center with computers and printers and other technology for the public to use. No books, but books from the main library can be put on hold and picked up and turned in at the media center.

The branch is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.