Restaurant Rally set to take the place of annual Taste of Belleville

Because of COVID-19, the annual Taste of Belleville has been canceled and a Restaurant Rally set up in its place.

Bill Wolters, president of the Belleville Central Business Community, said restaurants in the 48111 zip code are hugely popular with residents and visitors and have shown incredible resiliency in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They need us to rally for them – for their business, their employees and our community,” Wolter said.

The Restaurant Rally 48111 asks the public to patronize at least one local eatery every day during the weekend of Sept. 24-26.

This is sponsored by the Belleville CBC, Belleville Downtown Development Authority, Van Buren Township DDA, and restaurants in Sumpter Township.

Since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allowed restaurants to reopen, they are operating at 50% occupancy.

Local business owners support local teams and organizations, donate to fundraising events and employing residents.

“Their employees are our neighbors, friends, and relatives,” said Carol Thompson, coordinator of the Belleville DDA. “These local businesses are key to the economic strength of our community.”

Lisa Lothringer of the VBT DDA said, “The owners and staff at area restaurants are committed to health and safety best-practices. Even under COVID restrictions, they are dedicated to serving guests with caring, quality service.”