Resources Fair set to help ex-offenders, military vets get help

The U.S. Probation Department of the U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan will host a Community Resources Fair on Friday, Aug. 10, to help ex-offenders, military veterans, and others seeking information to recover from legal, financial and health issues.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 20800 Grand River Avenue in Detroit.

Services will include free health screens by the Detroit Medical Center, employment resources (including Returning Citizens programming for ex-offenders), utility bill counseling from DTE Energy, veterans’ assistance from the U.S. Veterans Administration (Detroit and Ann Arbor), fellowship services from Prison Ministries and vocational training, legal aid and drug rehabilitation resources from various organizations.

The Wayne County Friend of the Court will offer child support assistance in a warrant-free setting.

The following organizations are sponsoring the event:

• United States Probation Department

• Christ The King Catholic Church

• Sienna Literacy

• Wayne County Friend of the Court

• Fifth Third Bank

• DMC

For additional information, contact Alan Axford, Workforce Development Specialist for the U.S. Probation Department of Eastern Michigan, at (313) 234-5271 or alan_axford@miep_uscourts.gov .