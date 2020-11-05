Republican Tim Bowman elected supervisor in Sumpter Township

Republican Tim Bowman was elected supervisor of Sumpter Township according to unofficial results of the Nov. 3 General Election.

Re-elected Clerk was Esther Hurst, a Democrat; and elected Treasurer was James C. Clark.

Re-elected Trustees were Republican Tim Rush, and Democrats Don LaPorte and Matt Oddy. Democrat Peggy A. Morgan was also elected Trustee.

Van Buren Township:

Van Buren Township incumbents, all Democrats, were reelected: Supervisor Kevin McNamara, Clerk Leon Wright, Treasurer Sharry Budd and Trustees Reggie Miller, Sherry Frazier, and Kevin Martin. Also elected Trustee was Donald Boynton, Jr., a Democratic newcomer to the board.

The Van Buren Township Public Safety Millage Renewal Proposal was approved with 10,124 yes votes (67.04%) and 4,977 no votes (32.96%).

City of Belleville:

In Belleville, Proposal 1, to allow marijuana dispensaries in the city passed with 1,261 yes votes (65.27%) and 671 no votes (34.73%). Proposal 2 to amend the charter to allow the dispensaries also passed with 1,272 yes votes (65.57%) and 668 no votes (34.43%).

34th District Court:

Lisa Martin of Van Buren Township was elected to a six-year term as Judge of 34th District Court with 16,331 votes (51.85%) over Alexandria Taylor of Romulus who earned 14,733 votes (46.77%).

Belleville Area District Library Board:

Three incumbents were reelected to the district library board: Joy Cichewicz, 9,925; John Juriga, 7,558; and Alma Hughes-Grubb, 9,479.

James Chapman earned 7,252 votes.

Tonya Stoudemire-Phillips was elected to a partial term with 12,151 votes.

