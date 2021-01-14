Rep. Bellino finishes 2019-20 term with perfect voting record

State Rep. Joe Bellino, R-Monroe, has completed his second term as state representative with a perfect voting record, casting a vote on all 1,027 recorded roll call votes between January 2019 and December 2020.

An analysis published by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy indicates Bellino was one of 51 state representatives in the 110-member House who maintained a perfect record throughout the entire term.

He represents Sumpter Township among other communities in District 17. He was reelected in November for two more years and because of term limits this is his last term.

Rep. Kristy Pagan, D-Canton, missed 301 votes of the 1,027 recorded roll call votes between January 2019 and December 2020. Rep. Pagan represented Belleville and most of Van Buren Township in District 21 and could not run again in November because of term limits.

Rep. Ranjeev Puri, D-Canton, has been sworn in as the new representative in District 21.

Rep. Alex Garza, D-Taylor, missed 23 of the 1,027 roll call votes. He represents District 12, which covers a portion of Van Buren Township.

Senator Erika Geiss, D-Taylor, missed 26 of the 1,002 roll call votes in the Senate since Jan. 1, 2019. She represents Belleville, Van Buren and Sumpter in District 6.