Rep. Bellino announces increased transparency for Michigan House

State Rep. Joe Bellino, R-Monroe, has applauded a policy change that will provide easy access for the public to view the salaries of all state representatives and their staff.

“People are demanding more government accountability, and I’ve been listening,” Rep. Bellino said. “The public deserves transparency, and offering people easy access to examine how their tax dollars are being spent is a step in the right direction.”

An online database with information about salaries and benefits of House employees can be found at house.mi.gov/FinancialsEmployee.asp .

Bellino represents the 17th district, which includes Sumpter Township.