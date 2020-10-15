Registration open for Zoom District Library meeting with Malerman

Registrations are now being taken for a Belleville Area District Library Zoom meeting with best-selling Michigan author Josh Malerman.

The event will take place at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22. Registration is required and the number of participants is limited. An email address is required to register.

Malerman will discuss his new book, “Malorie,” the sequel to his New York Times best-selling book “Birdbox,” the inspiration for the Netflix film of the same name.

His talk will be given using Zoom, a virtual/video meeting service. It will require set up on your computer or device. Please visit this link for https://zoom.us/

Kelly Skinner

Adult Services Librarian

Belleville Area District Library