Red Cross Blood Drives cancelled in VBT

There were two Red Cross Blood Drives scheduled for July 22 in Van Buren Township. They have both been cancelled and there is no blood drive in VBT on July 22.

It started out that the Van Buren Eagles on Beck Road had scheduled a blood drive for July 22, but then they were unable to hold it. Van Buren Township stepped up and scheduled the blood drive for July 22 at its township hall on Tyler Road, just around the corner from the Eagles.

Then, the Red Cross informed the township it didn’t have enough Red Cross workers to staff the blood drive because of some workers being off on leave. The Red Cross cancelled the VBT blood drive.

The Red Cross recently issued a call for blood donations because there is a desperate shortage.