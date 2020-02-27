Ralph, Arlene Bird to celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary

Ralph and Arlene Bird of Belleville will celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary on March 15, 2020. The couple was married March 15, 1947 at the Methodist Church parsonage in Flat Rock, MI.

The couple has four children: Ray (Susie) Bird of Chandler, AZ, Roger (Julie) Bird of Belleville, Pamela (Michael) Fleming of Belleville and Craig Bird of Ypsilanti.

They have six grandchildren: Carey (Doug) Blair, Ryan (Vanessa) Bird, Kate Bird, Kimberlee Short, all in Michigan, and Angela and Christopher of Arizona. They also have eight great grandchildren.

Ralph is retired from Draw-Tite, Inc. as supervisor in Customer Service. Arlene is retired from Van Buren Schools and National School Bus Company as supervisor in the Transportation Department. They have been members of the First United Methodist Church of Belleville for more than 50 years.