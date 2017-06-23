Raccoons visit city hall during Strawberry Festival week end

Before the June 19 meeting of the Belleville City Council, City Manager Diana Kollmeyer told the story of the two raccoons who had entered and cavorted around the building during the week end.

She said apparently they had come in a hole in the fascia of the second floor in the old building and through some ceiling tiles that had been knocked down.

Kollmeyer said one was seen sitting on the back of a chair in the hallway by Police Officer Sarah Dzagulones who first screamed and then took a selfie of herself and the raccoon.

Kollmeyer said the two raccoons were caught, taken out to the countryside, and let go.

She said police have heard them scratching on the ceiling of the squad room upstairs for some time.