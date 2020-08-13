Puri to face Hess in November for 21st District House seat

Unofficial results of the Aug. 4 primary election show the following results for 21st District Representative in the State Legislature, the seat currently occupied by Rep. Kris Pagan, who is term-limited.

The Democratic and Republican winners will face off on Nov. 3.

Democratic:

• Ranjeev Puri, 12,222 votes, 69.98%

• Ethan Petzold, 5,243 votes, 30.02%

Republican:

• Laurel Hess, 3,446 votes, 46.34%

• James F. Chapman, 1,243 votes, 16.72%

• James Nangle, 998 votes, 13.42%

• Jessica Sohoza, 978 votes, 13.15%

• Harold Bullock, 771 votes, 10.37%

12th District State House

Democratic:

• Alex Garza, 9,054 votes, 76.48%

• Ed Martell, 2,023 votes, 17.09%

• Derrick a. Gyorkos, 762 votes, 6.44%

Republican:

• Michelle Bailey, 4,277 votes, 100%

17th District State House

Democratic:

• Christopher Slat, 4,376 votes, 62.44%

• Scott Cramton, 2,632 votes, 37.56%

Republican:

• Joe Bellino, Jr., 7,747 votes, 100%

34th District Court Judge

(Two top vote-getters will compete for 6-year term on Nov. 3)

• Lisa Martin, 4,213 votes, 27.43%

• Alexandria Taylor, 3,800 votes, 24.74%

• David M. Parrott, 3,430 votes, 22.33%

• Robert P. Coutts, 2,150 votes, 14%

• John R. Day, 1,767 votes, 11.50%

Sumpter Township

There were 2,383 votes cast out of the 7,607 registered voters for a turnout of 31.33%. Unofficial returns were sent to the Independent at 1:39 a.m., Aug. 5.

Democratic – Supervisor:

• John W. Morgan, 206 election day, 470 absentee, 676 total

• Nelson Po, 168 election day, 159 absentee, 327 total

• Denise Komora, 50 election day, 148 absentee, 198 total

• Antoine Jordan, 59 election day, 119 absentee, 178 total

Republican – Supervisor:

• Tim Bowman, 494 election day, 226 absentee, 720 total

Democratic – Clerk:

• Esther Hurst, 216 election day, 526 absentee, 742 total

• Sherry Olds, 239 election day, 348 absentee, 587 total

Democratic – Treasurer:

• James C. Clark, 263 election day, 432 absentee, 695

• Vincent Warren, 163 election day, 384 absentee, 547 total

Democratic – 4 trustees to be elected:

• Sheena Barnes, 265 election day, 455 absentee, 720 total

• Peggy A. Morgan, 229 election day, 463 absentee, 692 total

• Don LaPorte, 194 election day, 464 absentee, 658 total

• Matt Oddy, 191 election day, 463 absentee, 654 total

• Don Swinson, 187 election day, 443 absentee, 630 total

• Ken Myers, 186 election day, 366 absentee, 552 total

• Eric Partridge, 160 election day, 300 absentee, 460 total

Republican – Trustee

• Tim Rush, 466 election day, 220 absentee, 686 total

Sumpter Township Fire Protection Millage:

• Yes – 668 election day, 908 absentee, 1,576 total

• No – 294 election day, 346 absentee, 640 total

Van Buren Township

There were 8,010 ballots cast out of the 23,761 registered voters for a turnout of 33.71%. Unofficial returns were sent to the Independent at 11:17 p.m., Aug. 4.

Democratic – Supervisor:

• Kevin McNamara, 1,251 election day, 3,506 absentee, 4,757 total

Democratic – Clerk:

• Leon Wright, 1,239 election day, 3,443 absentee, 4,682 total

Democratic – Treasurer:

• Sharry A. Budd, 1,195 election day, 3,423 absentee, 4,618 total

Democratic – 4 trustees to be elected:

• Reggie Miller, 958 election day, 2,724 absentee, 3,682 total

• Kevin Martin, 732 election day, 2,367 absentee, 3,099 total

• Sherry Frazier, 832 election day, 2,111 absentee, 2,943 total

• Donald Boynton, Jr., 500 election day, 1,708 absentee, 2,208 total

• Paul D. White, 418 election day, 1,474 absentee, 1,892 total

• Walter S. Rochowiak, 324 election day, 1,480 absentee, 1,804 total

Republican – Trustee

• Cameron Porzondek, 545 election day, 738 absentee, 1,283 total

Wayne County Proposition O Operating Millage Renewal

• Yes – 77,212 election day, 197,398 absentee, 274,610 total

• No – 30,298 election day, 53,137 absentee, 83,435 total

Wayne County Proposition P

Parks Millage Renewal

• Yes – 79,203 election day, 196,324 absentee, 275,527 total

• No – 412 election day, 765 absentee, 1,177 total

City of Belleville

There were 436 votes cast on election day and 678 absentee votes, for a total of 1,114 votes cast out of 3,304 registered voters in the City of Belleville. This made an election turnout of 33.71%.

The unofficial returns from the city were sent to the Independent at 10:57 p.m., Aug. 4.

398,835 voted in Wayne County, 29.7%

2.5 million voted statewide, 39%