Public Notice

34th District Court

March 19, 2020

In compliance with Supreme Court Administrative Order 2020-2, and in an effort to minimize risk of exposure to court users and court staff during this state of emergency, the 34th District Court is implementing the following:

• The courthouse will be closed to the public March 19 – April 3, 2020. Limited staff will be reporting and available to conduct only essential functions of the court.

• All proceedings scheduled between the dates of March 16 –April 3, 2020 at the 34th District Court will be adjourned. All parties will receive notice by mail of the hearing date.

• All in-custody arraignments will be held by videoconferencing. Walk-in arraignments have been suspended. If you have an outstanding warrant or license suspension email or call the court for more information.

• Felony cases for in-custody defendants will remain as scheduled and will be held by videoconferencing.

• All reporting probation will be conducted by phone. Work Program and the Reality Check Program have been cancelled until further notice.

• Civil filings must be mailed to the court or placed in the drop box located outside of the courthouse entrance with the filing fee attached.

All court users should refer to our website www.mi34thdistrictcourt.com for the most current information and updates as well as online resources for resolving their case(s).

We will continue to work with the Michigan Supreme Court and the State Court Administrator’s office along with our local officials to ensure that we are doing all that we can to combat this health crisis.

Hon. Brian A. Oakley

Chief Judge

34th District Court

11131 Wayne S. Wayne Rd., Romulus

(734) 941-4462