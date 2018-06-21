Public invited to ribbon cutting for new play structure at VB Park

At noon on Wednesday, June 27, the public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new pavilion and play structure at Van Buren Park.

The VBT Board of Trustees will be present at the event to cut the ribbon and dedicate the structures to the community.

The public is invited to stay for a hot dog lunch after the ceremony, according to Jennifer Zaenglein, deputy director of the VBT Parks and Recreation Department.

Van Buren Park is located at 50901 S. I-94 Service Drive just east of the K-Mart Plaza. There will be no charge to enter the park for this event, Zaenglein said.