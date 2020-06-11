Protest march set Friday, June 12, from Meijer to VBT PD

On Tuesday, June 9, Van Buren Township Police Chief Jason Wright confirmed that his department has talked with organizers of a protest march set for Friday afternoon, June 12, in VBT.

“It looks like they will meet at Meijer and then march to Van Buren PD,” Chief Wright said. “It is believed all will be peaceful. We have spoken to Chief Robinson in Belleville. We are working on this.”

On Monday night a Facebook posting announced the march planned by “Survivors Speak.” It said there will be speeches and statements at Meijer and then the group will march to the police department on Tyler Road.

The posting was unclear whether the group would walk to the Belleville or VBT PD.

VBT Public Safety Director Greg Laurain said they do not know how many will attend the protest.

On Tuesday, VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara sent out a memo on the event:

“We are expecting a protest march against police brutality on Friday at 4. The march is scheduled to begin in the Meijer parking lot with the group proceeding down Tyler Road to our police station. At that time, we expect some speeches by the leadership. We are actively tracking the event and have been in contact with Meijer and one of the event organizers in preparation. Their last event had 1,500 people in Washtenaw and was peaceful. Meijer will allow use of their side lot along Tyler Road. We will close Tyler Road and the intersection at Belleville Road for the marchers’ safety.

“We are putting together a response to their concerns that will include some policy changes to our public safety department, most notably a policy requiring police to engage other officers that are not exercising de-escalation of force. We yearly train in this area and we are scheduled (since January) for that training later this month.

“I have also signed the Obama Mayors’ Pledge to review all policies and enact and enforce de-escalation policies within our department. Over the last three years we have added all of the other policies suggested in the Obama 21st Century Policing Guidelines,” Supervisor McNamara concluded.

Last Saturday, a peaceful march started around noon in Romulus, where protestors walked from Romulus High School to the 34th District Court.