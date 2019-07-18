Project begins in Belleville with demolition of house

On Monday morning, July 15, the house at 549 N. Liberty Street in the City of Belleville was demolished by Davenport Construction, as the first step in the clean up and rebuilding of the north end of the 500 block of Main Street by developer Scott Jones.

A strip mall, grocery store, and large parking lot is scheduled to be built.

The house had been stripped of its aluminum siding in broad daylight a few weeks ago without permission of the owner.