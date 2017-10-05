Prayers for World Peace set outside at St. Anthony Church Oct. 14

Prayers for World Peace will be said and the 100th anniversary of the appearance of Our Lady of Fatima marked at 20,000 locations around the world at high noon on Saturday, Oct. 14.

In Belleville, the location of the outdoor gathering will be at the St. Anthony Church parking lot at 409 W. Columbia Ave. The public is invited to join in and pray for world peace, with an emphasis on America.

Those wishing to set up a location in another community may call Joseph Baudo at (352) 461-4288 or Our Lady of Fatima Public Square Rosary at (866) 584-6012.