P&P Dance Centre site of Youth Dance Day on April 20, $5 each

Registration is open for Youth Dance Day, a free spring event hosted by local non-profit dance company Pure Existence.

The one-day-only dance event will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at P&P Dance Centre at 329 Industrial Park Dr., Belleville.

The event is open to youth in the community ages 5-18 at a cost of $5 each. Classes will include the basics of jazz, ballet, modern, and improvisational movement.

Pure Existence, a local non-profit professional dance company established in 2012 by director Jodie Randolph, strives to bridge the gap between self-connection and connection to others through movement research, community engagement, and performances.

Teaching artists of Pure Existence say they are eager to share their knowledge of dance with youth in the community who have not yet been exposed to the many benefits dance can provide.

“I am incredibly excited to be presenting this event!” said Pure Existence associate director Megan Scheppelman.

“With support from the Weikart Foundation, we are able to bring dance education to the community with very little charge. I am honored to be part of this organization and its mission to spread the power of dance to everyone,” Scheppelman said.

The Youth Dance Day mission is to make dance accessible to ALL kids, regardless of experience and/or socioeconomic status. Youth Dance Day teaches participants that dance can be a healthy outlet for self-expression. In a crafted atmosphere of acceptance and safety, Youth Dance Day staff will encourage students to explore the dance space independently and with peers. Space is limited, so early registration is strongly encouraged.

For more information, visit www.pureexistencedance.com/youth-dance-day.html .