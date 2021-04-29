Petco Love invests $7,500 in lifesaving work of animal rescue

On April 12, Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue announced a $7,500 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love, to support FMAR’s lifesaving work for animals in the Sumpter Township, Belleville, and surrounding areas.

Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier.

Since its founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, it has empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.

And, it has helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations nationwide.

“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love on April 12.

“Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.

“We are proud to be partners with such a wonderful organization,” said Marcy LaFramboise, co-founder of FMAR.

“We would also like to thank the employees of the #1905 Westland Petco store as well as the Petco Love who has supported the lifesaving work of Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue for over 17 years.”

FMAR is a nonprofit organization working with local animal control facilities to save as many pet lives as possible in the Belleville and surrounding area with the TNR (treat and release) program, and stray dog partnership with Sumpter Township. It takes in more than 400 dogs and cats a year with the goal of making them healthy and giving them a fresh new start.

For more information about FMAR, visit www.friendsofmichigan.org .

More about FMAR

FMAR is a non-profit dog and cat rescue that was started in 2003 by Pete and Marcy LaFramboise with the goal and dream to help dogs and cats in need. Since its inception it has spay/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and given any and all medical care needed for more than 10,000 animals who found a new start with new families who have loved and cared for them.

FMAR is an established shelter that works with its local animal control facility to house stray dogs with the hope of finding their family or giving them a new family to care for them.

FMAR continues to grow its children and volunteer programs every year including dog walkers, cat cuddling, kennel cleaners, and fundraising initiatives.

